Israeli forces have killed four Palestinians in eastern Rafah, southern Gaza, amid daily violations of a ceasefire agreement in effect since October 10 of last year.

“On Monday morning, forces identified four armed individuals emerging from an opening along an underground route in eastern Rafah," the Israeli army said in a statement on Monday.

It claimed that the Palestinians opened fire towards troops from the seventh Brigade, “prompting the forces to respond with gunfire, resulting in the elimination of all four.”

In recent weeks, the Israeli army has announced the killing of dozens of Palestinians in Rafah, claiming they were detected emerging from tunnels.