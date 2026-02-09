WAR ON GAZA
Israeli forces kill four more Palestinians in eastern Rafah despite ceasefire
Israeli army claims Palestinians opened fire on troops in eastern Rafah, while Gaza officials report the deaths as part of continued ceasefire violations since October
Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a tent camp sheltering displaced people, in southern Gaza, February 4, 2026. / Reuters
February 9, 2026

Israeli forces have killed four Palestinians in eastern Rafah, southern Gaza, amid daily violations of a ceasefire agreement in effect since October 10 of last year.

“On Monday morning, forces identified four armed individuals emerging from an opening along an underground route in eastern Rafah," the Israeli army said in a statement on Monday.

It claimed that the Palestinians opened fire towards troops from the seventh Brigade, “prompting the forces to respond with gunfire, resulting in the elimination of all four.”

In recent weeks, the Israeli army has announced the killing of dozens of Palestinians in Rafah, claiming they were detected emerging from tunnels.

The ceasefire halted an Israeli offensive that began in October 2023, killing around 72,000 Palestinians and wounding more than 171,000 others, while destroying about 90 percent of Gaza’s infrastructure.

Despite the ceasefire, the Israeli army has continued to violate it, killing 576 Palestinians and wounding 1,543 others, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

