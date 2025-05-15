As Türkiye observes May 15, the International Day of Families designated by the UN, the government is redoubling efforts to defend and revitalise the family, both at home and abroad.

A month-long programme began on May 10 with a public event themed "Strong Mothers, Strong Families, Strong Türkiye, " hosted by AK Party Women’s Branch Chairwoman Tugba Isik Ercan. The event was attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and First Lady Emine Erdogan.

President Erdogan, in a moving speech , stressed the centrality of the family to the Turkish Republic. “The foundation of a strong Türkiye lies in strong families,” he said. “Mothers are the heart of our civilisation. Their compassion, resilience, and sacrifice shape not just homes but the future of our nation.”

The Year of the Family , officially declared by President Erdogan, has become the cornerstone of a wide-ranging national strategy and an emerging pillar of Turkish foreign policy.

“Türkiye’s international family diplomacy will continue to intensify—anchored in the conviction that a strong family is the foundation of a just, resilient, and thriving society,” Minister of Family and Social Services Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas tells TRT World. “In a world shaken by uncertainty, Türkiye stands firmly for the enduring power of the family,” Minister Goktas says.

“We see women not merely as individuals but as the fundamental architects of society,” Ercan said at the event held on May 10. “To disregard women is to surrender the family. A society without strong families is a society adrift.”

Efforts to support families

The government introduced a series of policies in 2025 aimed at offering support and benefits for family life: birth and marriage incentives, expanded home care services, zero-interest loans for newlyweds, and increased social assistance for women.

The Ministry of Family and Social Services has rolled out a broad portfolio of initiatives , including:

• Marriage Support: A zero-interest marriage loan of 150,000 TL (approx. $4,600), repayable over 48 months with a two-year grace period.

• Birth Incentives: Monthly support for second and subsequent children until the age of five, alongside one-off birth payments.

• Expanded Care Services: Improved home care for the elderly and disabled, now reaching over 123,000 households and 544,000 citizens with disabilities.

• Education Programmes: Premarital and parenting courses to prepare young people emotionally and socially for marriage and shared parenting.

• Protection Mechanisms: Vigorous enforcement of Law 6284, which ensures comprehensive support for victims of domestic violence.