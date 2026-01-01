Türkiye has officially granted visa-free travel to Chinese citizens holding ordinary passports for tourism and transit, according to a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette on Wednesday.

The new policy, signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, allows Chinese visitors to stay in Türkiye for up to 90 days within any 180-day period, taking effect from January 2 2026.

The move aims to strengthen tourism and trade links between the two nations, following a sharp rise in Chinese arrivals.

According to official Turkish statistics, approximately 410,000 Chinese tourists visited Türkiye in 2024, marking a 65.1 percent increase compared to the previous year.

China has now become one of Türkiye’s fastest-growing tourism markets.

World-renowned attractions