Türkiye has officially granted visa-free travel to Chinese citizens holding ordinary passports for tourism and transit, according to a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette on Wednesday.
The new policy, signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, allows Chinese visitors to stay in Türkiye for up to 90 days within any 180-day period, taking effect from January 2 2026.
The move aims to strengthen tourism and trade links between the two nations, following a sharp rise in Chinese arrivals.
According to official Turkish statistics, approximately 410,000 Chinese tourists visited Türkiye in 2024, marking a 65.1 percent increase compared to the previous year.
China has now become one of Türkiye’s fastest-growing tourism markets.
World-renowned attractions
Earlier this year, Chinese Ambassador Jiang Xuebin highlighted Türkiye’s appeal to Chinese travellers.
“Türkiye attracts Chinese tourists with its rich history, culture, and world-renowned attractions,” he said in an event at the Chinese Embassy in Ankara. “The post-pandemic period has seen a remarkable surge in visitor numbers, and Türkiye has become the fastest-growing market among international visitors.”
Ambassador Jiang noted that he has witnessed the country’s ancient civilisations and natural wonders, underscoring the growing cultural and tourism ties between the two nations.
Officials expect that visa-free access will further boost Chinese tourism, support local economies, and deepen bilateral relations.
Türkiye and China’s ties are strengthening through expanding trade, tourism, and cultural exchanges, with both countries actively promoting closer economic and diplomatic cooperation.