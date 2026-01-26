WAR ON GAZA
Return of last Israeli hostage in Gaza shows 'commitment' to ceasefire: Hamas
Israel's military confirms that it has identified the remains of a policeman killed in October 2023.
(FILE) Palestinians stand near International Committee of the Red Cross vehicles in Gaza City, Gaza, December 8, 2025. / Reuters
January 26, 2026

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem has said that the return of the last Israeli hostage held in Gaza, Ran Gvili, showed the Palestinian resistance group's commitment to the US-sponsored ceasefire.

"The discovery of the body of the last Israeli prisoner in Gaza confirms Hamas's commitment to all the requirements of the ceasefire agreement on the Gaza Strip, including the prisoner exchange process and its complete closure as stipulated in the agreement," Qassem said in a statement on Monday.

Israel's military announced on Monday that it had identified the remains of Gvili, a policeman killed in October 2023, and had returned them to Israel.

"With this, all hostages have been returned from the Gaza Strip," an Israeli military statement said.

The announcement came a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel will reopen the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt after the return of Gvili's body.

