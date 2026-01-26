Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem has said that the return of the last Israeli hostage held in Gaza, Ran Gvili, showed the Palestinian resistance group's commitment to the US-sponsored ceasefire.

"The discovery of the body of the last Israeli prisoner in Gaza confirms Hamas's commitment to all the requirements of the ceasefire agreement on the Gaza Strip, including the prisoner exchange process and its complete closure as stipulated in the agreement," Qassem said in a statement on Monday.

Israel's military announced on Monday that it had identified the remains of Gvili, a policeman killed in October 2023, and had returned them to Israel.