US Vice President JD Vance has said that the US military attack in Venezuela was intended to curb funding for narco-terrorism while giving Washington greater control over global energy resources.

Vance said the United States wanted what was best for both the Venezuelan and American people.

"Whoever the leader of that country is, is going to have to play ball with the United States," he said, arguing that previous Venezuelan policies had allowed foreign competitors access to cheap energy while revenues were used to fund activities that threaten the US.

Vance said the operation would disrupt what he described as the flow of energy money to criminal networks.

"What the president did, and really the entire team made possible, is to cut off that flow of energy money to narcoterrorists to then, of course, cut off the amount of narcoterrorism that's being imported in the United States of America," he said.

US President Donald Trump said on January 3 that the operation resulted in the abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.