WORLD
2 min read
US vice president says Venezuela attack boosts control over energy resources
US Vice President JD Vance says Washington will gain greater control over global energy resources following its operation in Venezuela.
US vice president says Venezuela attack boosts control over energy resources
Vance links the military action to US energy leverage and economic interests / Reuters
January 6, 2026

US Vice President JD Vance has said that the US military attack in Venezuela was intended to curb funding for narco-terrorism while giving Washington greater control over global energy resources.

Vance said the United States wanted what was best for both the Venezuelan and American people.

"Whoever the leader of that country is, is going to have to play ball with the United States," he said, arguing that previous Venezuelan policies had allowed foreign competitors access to cheap energy while revenues were used to fund activities that threaten the US.

Vance said the operation would disrupt what he described as the flow of energy money to criminal networks.

"What the president did, and really the entire team made possible, is to cut off that flow of energy money to narcoterrorists to then, of course, cut off the amount of narcoterrorism that's being imported in the United States of America," he said.

RelatedTRT World - US oil giant Chevron continues shipping Venezuelan oil, but pauses loadings for China buyers

US President Donald Trump said on January 3 that the operation resulted in the abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

RECOMMENDED

Trump also pledged to assert American control over Venezuela for the time being, with US troops if necessary.

Vance said the move was expected to reduce energy costs for Americans and save lives.

"I think it's going to save lives. It's going to mean cheaper gas and energy prices for Americans," he said.

"And maybe most importantly, it's going to mean that we have more control over the energy resources that exist in the world, which makes it possible for us to achieve better economic results for our people, and to use those energy resources as leverage to achieve greater peace and prosperity," he added.

The vice president described the operation as "very important" and praised its execution as "flawless."

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Man kills five with axe, hammer at Ukraine displacement shelter
Israeli drone strike kills two Palestinians in Gaza in yet another ceasefire violation
Gaza peacekeeping force could total 20,000 troops: Indonesia
UN to withdraw most peacekeepers from Lebanon by mid-2027
Poland denies Russia's claim of security services' role in Moscow assassination attempt
Former Israeli PM Olmert warns occupied West Bank policies resemble 'ethnic cleansing'
China steps in as Cuba faces deepening fuel crunch under US pressure
Iran warns Netanyahu's US visit will have a 'destructive' influence on diplomacy
Greek PM visit to Türkiye signals potential thaw in ties
Saudi Arabia calls out RSF over Al Fasher atrocities, demands aid access
Russian strike hits energy facility in Ukraine's Odessa region
Australian envoy urges probe into police force against Muslims during Herzog visit
Nigerian military kills dozens of terrorists, repatriates 700 refugees in northeast
Türkiye's industrial production up on monthly basis in December 2025
Anarchist group claims Italy rail sabotage during Winter Olympics opening