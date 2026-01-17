US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Washington will impose new tariffs on goods from eight European countries starting on February 1, with rates rising sharply in June, citing "national security" concerns linked to Greenland.

In a post on his social media company Truth Social, Trump said imports from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, Britain, the Netherlands, and Finland would face a 10 percent tariff starting next month, increasing to 25 percent on June 1.

He said the measures would remain in place until a deal is reached for the “complete and total purchase of Greenland.”