Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Finland will face 10 percent duties from February 1, 25 percent from June, says Trump, citing Greenland-linked 'national security' concerns.
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly floated acquiring Greenland, a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark / Reuters
January 17, 2026

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Washington will impose new tariffs on goods from eight European countries starting on February 1, with rates rising sharply in June, citing "national security" concerns linked to Greenland.

In a post on his social media company Truth Social, Trump said imports from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, Britain, the Netherlands, and Finland would face a 10 percent tariff starting next month, increasing to 25 percent on June 1.

He said the measures would remain in place until a deal is reached for the “complete and total purchase of Greenland.”

“National security for US”

Trump has long asserted the US's intention to take over Greenland from Denmark, arguing that Washington requires the autonomous arctic territory in the interest of "national security."

"World Peace is at stake! China and Russia want Greenland, and there is not a thing that Denmark can do about it," he said.

Trump underlined that while the US is open to negotiations with Denmark and the other countries, "strong measures" were necessary to protect "global peace and security."

