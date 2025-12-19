The Israeli army launched air strikes and artillery shelling on areas in northern and southern Gaza, witnesses told Anadolu.

In the eastern areas of Khan Younis, southern Gaza, Israeli warplanes targeted multiple sites, while artillery shells struck nearby areas.

Israeli military vehicles have also opened intermittent gunfire in the same areas since dawn, according to residents. Off the coast of Khan Younis, Israeli gunboats opened fire with machine guns on fishing boats at sea, witnesses said.

In the Shujaiya neighbourhood of Gaza City, northern Gaza, the army launched an air strike, and plumes of smoke were seen rising from the targeted areas.