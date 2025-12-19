WAR ON GAZA
Israeli army carries out air strikes, shelling across Gaza
Israeli air strikes and artillery shelling hit areas of northern and southern Gaza, with multiple sites targeted in eastern Khan Younis, say witnesses.
Smoke rises in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, October 30, 2025 / Reuters
December 19, 2025

The Israeli army launched air strikes and artillery shelling on areas in northern and southern Gaza, witnesses told Anadolu.

In the eastern areas of Khan Younis, southern Gaza, Israeli warplanes targeted multiple sites, while artillery shells struck nearby areas.

Israeli military vehicles have also opened intermittent gunfire in the same areas since dawn, according to residents. Off the coast of Khan Younis, Israeli gunboats opened fire with machine guns on fishing boats at sea, witnesses said.

In the Shujaiya neighbourhood of Gaza City, northern Gaza, the army launched an air strike, and plumes of smoke were seen rising from the targeted areas.

No information was yet available about casualties.

Israeli violations of the ceasefire have killed 395 Palestinians and wounded 1,088 others, according to the latest figures released by Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Israel has killed more than 70,600 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,100 people in attacks in Gaza since October 2023, which have continued despite the truce.

