Thursday, February 27, 2025

0841 GMT — Israel released 596 Palestinians held in jails as part of the seventh exchange under the Gaza ceasefire and prisoner deal with Hamas.

It came after the Palestinian resistance group handed over the bodies of four Israeli hostages to the Red Cross.

According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, 37 Palestinians were freed in Ramallah, central occupied West Bank and five in East Jerusalem.

One prisoner received by the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, in a coma, was transferred to a hospital in the West Bank.

As many as 456 Palestinians were released and transferred to Gaza, according to Saleh Al-Hams, the nursing director at the Gaza European Hospital in Khan Younis.

"The prisoners are in a state of severe emaciation, with some unable to walk due to the intense beatings and torture they have endured," Hams said., adding that "most of the prisoners suffer from skin diseases, and one case was admitted to the hospital overnight due to lung fibrosis."

0652 GMT — Arab Parliament condemns calls for Palestinian displacement, rejects violations of Palestinian sovereignty

The Arab Parliament said that any plan advocating control over Gaza, violating Palestinian sovereignty, or displacing the Palestinian people from Gaza to other countries is "entirely condemned and rejected."

Following an emergency session held at the headquarters in Cairo, the legislative body of the Arab League in its final statement stressed displacement attempts constitute "a blatant violation of international laws, international resolutions, and an infringement on the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people."

The Arab Parliament also "firmly rejected any attempts aimed at liquidating the Palestinian cause or imposing unjust solutions," asserting that any efforts "to forcibly displace the Palestinian people in any form amount to a crime against humanity under international law and the Geneva Conventions."

0630 GMT — Lebanese army uncovers Israeli spy devices in southern Lebanon

The Lebanese army said its specialised units discovered Israeli spy devices in southern Lebanon.

The army said in a statement that its specialised teams, during engineering surveying operations in areas in southern Lebanon, identified two spy devices planted by the Israeli army.

The devices, hidden inside trees and rocks, were equipped with cameras and sensors.

The army also published photos of the surveillance equipment, and said the relevant units worked on dismantling them.

0345 GMT — Palestinian government in Gaza discusses prisoner exchange