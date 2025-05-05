The Trump administration announced that it would offer $1,000 to any undocumented immigrant who agrees to self-deport, saying this method would be both cheaper and safer.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a news release that "illegal aliens" would receive travel assistance in addition to the stipend if they were to self-deport using the Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) Home App.

The money would be paid to migrants after they returned to their home country and the process was confirmed through the app.

"If you are here illegally, self-deportation is the best, safest and most cost-effective way to leave the United States to avoid arrest," DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement on Monday.

DHS officials explained that "self-deportation is a dignified way to leave the US and will allow illegal aliens to avoid being encountered by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)."

“Safest and most cost-effective way”



With millions of undocumented immigrants estimated to be living in the United States, DHS officials said the self-deportation method would lower the costs of the current process of deportation by more than two-thirds. Currently, the average cost to arrest, detain and remove an immigrant from the US is estimated at $17,121.