US offers $1,000 to undocumented migrants to 'self-deport'
The self-deportation method would lower deportation costs by more than two-thirds, DHS says, as millions of undocumented immigrants remain in the US.
May 5, 2025

The Trump administration announced that it would offer $1,000 to any undocumented immigrant who agrees to self-deport, saying this method would be both cheaper and safer.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a news release that "illegal aliens" would receive travel assistance in addition to the stipend if they were to self-deport using the Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) Home App.

The money would be paid to migrants after they returned to their home country and the process was confirmed through the app.

"If you are here illegally, self-deportation is the best, safest and most cost-effective way to leave the United States to avoid arrest," DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement on Monday.

DHS officials explained that "self-deportation is a dignified way to leave the US and will allow illegal aliens to avoid being encountered by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)."

“Safest and most cost-effective way”

With millions of undocumented immigrants estimated to be living in the United States, DHS officials said the self-deportation method would lower the costs of the current process of deportation by more than two-thirds. Currently, the average cost to arrest, detain and remove an immigrant from the US is estimated at $17,121.

"This is the safest option for our law enforcement, aliens and is a 70 percent savings for US taxpayers," Noem continued. "Download the CBP Home App TODAY and self-deport."

DHS officials said the travel assistance offering has already been used successfully by one migrant who self-deported, boarding a flight from Chicago to Honduras. They added that several other migrants have already booked tickets for self-deportation both this week and next.

Migrants submitting their "Intent to Depart" notice to voluntarily self-deport will be "deprioritised for detention and removal ahead of their departure."

In addition, Homeland Security officials said participating in the self-deportation method "may help preserve the option for an illegal alien to re-enter the United States legally in the future."

