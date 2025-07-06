China's finance ministry says it was restricting government purchases of medical devices from the EU that could impact hundreds of millions of dollars of medical device sales by European firms.

Beijing said that any single purchase order exceeding 45 million yuan ($6.3 million) in value, will not be cleared after Brussels' imposed similar curbs last month.

Tensions between Beijing and Brussels have been rising, with the European Union imposing tariffs on China-built electric vehicles and Beijing slapping duties on imported brandy from the bloc.

The European Union said last month it was barring Chinese companies from participating in EU public tenders for medical devices worth 60 billion euros ($70 billion) or more per year after concluding that EU firms were not given fair access in China.

The measure announced by the European Commission was the first under the EU's International Procurement Instrument, which entered into force in 2022 and is designed to ensure reciprocal market access.

Related TRT Global - China offers EU fast-track rare earth exports amid trade tensions

China's countermeasures were expected after its commerce ministry flagged "necessary steps" against the EU move late last month.

"Regrettably, despite China's goodwill and sincerity, the EU has insisted on going its way, taking restrictive measures and building new protectionist barriers," the commerce ministry said in a separate statement on Sunday.

"Therefore, China has no choice but to adopt reciprocal restrictive measures."