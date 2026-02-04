Indonesia’s Mount Semeru volcano in East Java erupted seven times in three hours early on Wednesday, sending volcanic ash up to 800 metres above its peak, state-run media reported.

The first eruption occurred at 4:58 am (2158GMT Tuesday), producing a thick grey ash plume drifting northeast, according to Antara news agency.

Seismic activity recorded a maximum amplitude of 22 mm and lasted 138 seconds.

Subsequent eruptions followed at 6:10 (2310 GMT) am and 6:56 am (2356 GMT), with ash rising between 300 and 700 metres, while another eruption at 7:05 am (0005 GMT) sent a 600-meter-high column northwards.