Israel attacks Quneitra in fresh breach of Syrian sovereignty
Israeli rounds struck eastern Tal al Ahmar in the country's south as Syria faces expanded Israeli incursions, including forest destruction, detentions and the takeover of buffer zones.
Israeli military expands operations in Quneitra as southern Syria faces new attacks. [File photo] / AA
November 27, 2025

The Israeli army shelled the Quneitra countryside in southwestern Syria on Thursday evening, in the latest violation of the country’s sovereignty.

Israeli artillery fired three rounds at the eastern Tal al Ahmar in the Quneitra countryside, the state-run TV channel Alikhbaria reported.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Israeli incursions in Quneitra have recently intensified, with locals complaining of advances into their farmland, as well as the destruction of hundreds of acres of forests, arrests of residents, and the establishment of military checkpoints.

According to an Anadolu tally, the Israeli army has staged 47 raids in southern Syria in November.

Government data showed that the Israeli army has carried out over 1,000 air strikes on Syria and more than 400 cross-border raids into the southern provinces since December 2024.

After the fall of the Bashar al Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarised buffer zone, a move that violated the 1974 Disengagement Agreement with Syria.

