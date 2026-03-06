The Israeli army said that it launched new air strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after warning thousands of residents to evacuate the area.

Israeli warplanes have carried out at least five air strikes so far targeting the areas of Al-Jamous and Haret Hreik near Al-Sahel Hospital, Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) reported.

Earlier on Thursday, the Israeli army ordered residents of Beirut’s southern suburbs to evacuate their homes immediately ahead of new air strikes.

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee specifically urged residents of the Burj al-Barajneh and Hadath neighbourhoods to head east towards Mount Lebanon via the Beirut-Damascus Road.

Residents of Haret Hreik and Shiyah were ordered to move north towards Tripoli along the Beirut-Tripoli highway or east towards Mount Lebanon via the Metn Expressway.

Escalating conflict