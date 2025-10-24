AFRICA
5 civilians killed in drone strike by Sudan’s RSF in Al Fasher
Sudanese army air defences intercepted drones launched by RSF flying over Khartoum International Airport, on the 4th consecutive day of such attacks.
5 civilians killed in drone strike by Sudan’s RSF in El Fasher / AP
October 24, 2025

At least five civilians were killed and more than 10 others injured Thursday when a drone operated by Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) struck a civilian gathering in Al Fasher, capital of the North Darfur state, local media reported.

The casualties took place on Thursday but were announced on Friday.

A “suicide drone” belonging to the RSF exploded in the city’s central market, killing five people and wounding 10 others, local sources told the Sudan Tribune news outlet.

Separately, eyewitnesses told Sudan News on Friday that Sudanese army air defences intercepted drones launched by the RSF flying over Khartoum International Airport, marking the fourth consecutive day of such attacks.

The RSF began launching attacks on the airport, along with the other vital targets in Khartoum state, on Tuesday, just as the facility was set to reopen after a closure of more than two years.

The airport received its first civilian passenger flight on Wednesday.

There was no immediate comment from the rebel group on the reports.

The army and RSF have been fighting a war since April 2023 that has killed more than 20,000 people and displaced 14 million, according to the UN and local authorities.

