NATO sources have confirmed that a Greek air force officer arrested in February on suspicion of espionage had links to China and confessed to leaking sensitive alliance information.

The confirmation follows a probe by Greek authorities two months ago, after the country’s intelligence service received a tip-off from a Western national security agency that “highly sensitive” material was being passed to China by a member of Greece’s military.

The suspect, identified as Christos Flessas, an air force officer based in the wider Athens region, was placed under surveillance and later arrested inside a military facility in coordination with other state services.

Flessas was recruited by a male handler who first contacted him via LinkedIn. The two later met on the sidelines of a NATO conference in Europe, after which he was given a device to photograph, encrypt and transmit sensitive information to contacts in Beijing.