Myanmar's dominant pro-military party has won junta-run elections, a party source told AFP, after a month-long vote that democracy watchdogs dismissed as a rebranding of army rule.

"We won a majority already," a senior official from the Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) said on Monday on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to share preliminary results.

"We are in the position to form a new government," they said, after the vote's third and final phase took place on Sunday. "As we won in the election, we will move forward."

Many analysts describe the USDP as a civilian proxy of the military, which seized power in a 2021 coup, toppling the government of Suu Kyi.

Voting was not held in huge patches of the country controlled by rebel factions fighting in the civil war, triggered by the coup - another hurdle cited by those questioning the poll's mandate.

Official results are expected later this week.

Related TRT World - Myanmar holds final round of military-run election, junta ally set to win

New laws

Five years on from the coup, analysts say the military stage-managed the poll to give its rule a veneer of civilian legitimacy.