Beijing on Wednesday sharply criticised a new US policy that tightens Venezuela‑related trade rules and leaves out key countries including China, Russia, North Korea, Iran and Cuba.

At a press briefing in the capital, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning called the “general licences” issued by Washington a restriction on legitimate economic cooperation and urged the United States to lift unilateral sanctions against Venezuela instead of using licence exemptions that Beijing says undermine other nations’ interests.

“China firmly opposes setting restrictions on China-Venezuela cooperation by issuing so-called general licences,” Mao said, stressing "safeguarding interests” of the world’s second-largest economy.

The US Treasury, in a waiver on Tuesday on US sanctions related to Venezuela, said the new transaction does not involve the processing or refining of Venezuelan-origin minerals, including gold, and also excludes Russia, Iran, North Korea, Cuba and China.