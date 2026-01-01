The Israeli army shelled several areas across Gaza on Thursday, in the latest violation of a fragile ceasefire agreement in the enclave, witnesses said.

Israeli fighter jets struck eastern Rafah in southern Gaza while artillery fire continued simultaneously, accompanied by loud explosions and sporadic gunfire from Israeli military vehicles, witnesses added.

In Gaza City, air strikes and artillery shelling were reported in the Zeitoun and Shujaiya neighbourhoods, as explosions echoed across the area.

The eastern sections of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza also came under artillery fire, along with gunfire from Israeli military vehicles, according to witnesses.

No information was yet available about casualties.