Israeli forces killed five Palestinians, including a woman, and wounded others in fresh attacks on Tuesday, in continued violations of the October 10 ceasefire agreement, medical sources said.
The sources said two Palestinians were killed in a drone strike targeting an electric bike near al-Masdar village in central Gaza.
An Israeli drone also opened fire in the same village, killing a woman, the sources added.
In the southern city of Khan Younis, Israeli gunfire killed one Palestinian and wounded four others in the western al-Satar area in the city centre, medics said.
A fifth Palestinian was killed by Israeli gunfire near the Halawa displacement camp in the town of Jabalia in northern Gaza.
Two children were also injured when an Israeli drone dropped a bomb in northern Gaza.
The targeted areas lie outside zones under Israeli military control as defined by the Gaza ceasefire agreement, the sources added.
The Israeli army, for its part, claimed that the attacks targeted what it called Hamas members across Gaza.
The attacks were the latest Israeli violation of the ceasefire agreement aimed at halting Israel’s two-year genocidal war, which has killed more than 72,000 people and injured over 171,000 others since October 2023.
At least 581 Palestinians have been killed and over 1,553 others injured in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.