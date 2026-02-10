Israeli forces killed five Palestinians, including a woman, and wounded others in fresh attacks on Tuesday, in continued violations of the October 10 ceasefire agreement, medical sources said.

The sources said two Palestinians were killed in a drone strike targeting an electric bike near al-Masdar village in central Gaza.

An Israeli drone also opened fire in the same village, killing a woman, the sources added.

In the southern city of Khan Younis, Israeli gunfire killed one Palestinian and wounded four others in the western al-Satar area in the city centre, medics said.

A fifth Palestinian was killed by Israeli gunfire near the Halawa displacement camp in the town of Jabalia in northern Gaza.

Two children were also injured when an Israeli drone dropped a bomb in northern Gaza.