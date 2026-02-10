WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israeli forces carry out deadly strikes across Gaza despite a ceasefire deal being in effect
At least five Palestinians were killed and several others wounded after strikes hit areas outside Israeli-controlled zones specified in the Gaza ceasefire agreement.
Israeli forces carry out deadly strikes across Gaza despite a ceasefire deal being in effect
Two children were also injured when an Israeli drone dropped a bomb in northern Gaza. / AP
February 10, 2026

Israeli forces killed five Palestinians, including a woman, and wounded others in fresh attacks on Tuesday, in continued violations of the October 10 ceasefire agreement, medical sources said.

The sources said two Palestinians were killed in a drone strike targeting an electric bike near al-Masdar village in central Gaza.

An Israeli drone also opened fire in the same village, killing a woman, the sources added.

In the southern city of Khan Younis, Israeli gunfire killed one Palestinian and wounded four others in the western al-Satar area in the city centre, medics said.

A fifth Palestinian was killed by Israeli gunfire near the Halawa displacement camp in the town of Jabalia in northern Gaza.

Two children were also injured when an Israeli drone dropped a bomb in northern Gaza.

RECOMMENDED

The targeted areas lie outside zones under Israeli military control as defined by the Gaza ceasefire agreement, the sources added.

The Israeli army, for its part, claimed that the attacks targeted what it called Hamas members across Gaza.

The attacks were the latest Israeli violation of the ceasefire agreement aimed at halting Israel’s two-year genocidal war, which has killed more than 72,000 people and injured over 171,000 others since October 2023.

At least 581 Palestinians have been killed and over 1,553 others injured in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

RelatedTRT World - Between tumours and trauma, Gaza’s sick face war beyond the frontlines
SOURCE:AA
Explore
In a first, Chinese satellite captures black hole devouring white dwarf
Sweden sends fighter jets to patrol Greenland for NATO’s Arctic Sentry
Why does February only have 28 days?
Germany's top court dismisses Palestinian challenge to arms exports to Israel
'A day of liberation': Bangladesh counts vote after 'most peaceful' elections
Russia tightens grip on WhatsApp, app vows to defend encryption
Has America’s decade-long military presence in Syria come to an end?
Türkiye slams Israeli measures in occupied West Bank
Nationwide strike by Indian farmers piles pressure on Modi over US trade pact
Türkiye's Erdogan calls for stronger transport integration among Muslim nations
NATO head presses Europe, Canada on defence spending as US priorities shift east
Starmer condemns Ratcliffe's claim UK is 'colonised by immigrants'
German police arrest two in PKK probe, seize guns and drugs
Britain commits major air defence support to Ukraine
Colombia declares emergency as deadly floods displace thousands