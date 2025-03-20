Taliban foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has held a rare meeting with US officials in Kabul, where they discussed detainees, his office said.

"Bilateral relations, the release of prisoners, and consular services for Afghans in the United States" were discussed in the meeting between Muttaqi and US official Adam Boehler, the foreign ministry said on X on Thursday.

Boehler, who has been handling hostage affairs for the White House, was accompanied by Washington's former envoy to Kabul, Zalmay Khalilzad.

Khalilzad later posted on X that the Taliban freed US citizen George Glezmann after two years' detention in Afghanistan as a goodwill gesture.

A source familiar with the development said:

"American citizen George Glezmann was released today after more than two years in detention in Afghanistan. The release was negotiated through American and Qatari mediators."