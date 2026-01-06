Ukrainian drone debris sparked a fire at an industrial facility in Russia's Lipetsk region, with no casualties reported, Governor Igor Artamonov said on the Telegram messaging app on Tuesday.

Artamonov said the fire broke out in the Usmansky district and that emergency services were working at the scene.

Ukraine has increasingly used long-range drones to strike targets deep inside Russia, aiming at energy, industrial and military-linked infrastructure far from the front lines.

Russian authorities have repeatedly reported drones being intercepted over regions including Moscow, border areas and key industrial hubs, with debris occasionally causing fires or damage.