Ukrainian drone debris sparks industrial fire in Russia's Lipetsk: governor
A fire at an industrial facility in western Russia underscores escalating cross-border drone attacks as Ukraine targets sites far from the front lines.
Last month witnessed intensified drone strikes by both sides. / Reuters
January 6, 2026

Ukrainian drone debris sparked a fire at an industrial facility in Russia's Lipetsk region, with no casualties reported, Governor Igor Artamonov said on the Telegram messaging app on Tuesday.

Artamonov said the fire broke out in the Usmansky district and that emergency services were working at the scene.

Ukraine has increasingly used long-range drones to strike targets deep inside Russia, aiming at energy, industrial and military-linked infrastructure far from the front lines.

Russian authorities have repeatedly reported drones being intercepted over regions including Moscow, border areas and key industrial hubs, with debris occasionally causing fires or damage.

Kiev rarely comments directly on specific strikes but says such attacks are intended to weaken Russia’s war capacity.

The Lipetsk region, home to major industrial facilities and logistics infrastructure, has featured in Russia’s air-defence alerts as drone activity has expanded across the country.

While most incidents reported by Russian officials have resulted in limited damage and no casualties, they underscore the growing reach of the conflict and the strain on Russia’s air-defence systems as the war in Ukraine continues.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
