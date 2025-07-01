Qatar has submitted a new proposal to Israel that includes a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza and a prisoner exchange agreement, Israeli media reported.

The public broadcaster KAN, citing two unnamed diplomatic sources, said on Tuesday that the proposal calls for the release of eight Israeli prisoners on the first day of the truce. It also includes the release of two more living captives on the 50th day of the ceasefire.

In addition, the plan outlines the return of the remains of 18 Israeli prisoners in three separate batches, though the report did not specify a timeline for the handover.

There was no immediate comment from the Qatari authorities on the report.

The proposed framework resembles an earlier plan advanced by US Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff.

KAN, citing sources familiar with the indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas, said key disagreements remain, notably regarding the conditions to end the war and the extent of the Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump expressed optimism about a Gaza deal in the coming days.