US President Donald Trump has said that he is planning to hold talks with Iran, even as the Pentagon has presented him with an expanded list of military options aimed at the country’s “nuclear and missile” facilities.

"I have had [conversations with Iran in the last few days], and I am planning on it," Trump told reporters at the Kennedy Center on Thursday.

He reiterated that "a lot of very big, very powerful" ships are currently sailing toward Iran, adding: "It would be great if we didn't have to use them".

When asked about his message to Tehran, Trump has said: "I told them two things: number one, no nuclear, and number two, stop killing protesters".

Military options

The new military plans go beyond those considered weeks ago during widespread anti-government protests in Iran.

Options may include potential raids on sites inside Iran and strikes aimed at weakening the 86-year-old supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, according to New York Times.