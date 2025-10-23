Bangladesh's interim leader has sought to calm rival political parties questioning the impartiality of his cabinet as they jostle for power ahead of the first elections since a 2024 uprising.

The polls, expected in February 2026, will be the first in the South Asian nation of 170 million people since a student-led revolt ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, ending her 15-year rule.

Muhammad Yunus, the 85-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner serving as the country's "chief adviser", had "taken measures to hold free, impartial, and fair elections", his press team said on Thursday.

But Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP) — made up of many students who spearheaded the uprising — alleged some advisers were collaborating with parties to secure their "safe exit" in the future administration.

"Major political parties are appointing party loyalists to various administrative posts ahead of the elections," Islam told reporters late on Wednesday.

"Some advisers within the government are helping them."

He did not give further details, but those and similar accusations from other parties have sent political tensions soaring.

Yunus met late on Wednesday with leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami, the Muslim-majority nation's largest Islamist party, in the latest of a series of talks aimed at easing tensions.