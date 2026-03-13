Humanitarian needs in Lebanon are "rising faster" than aid groups can respond as Israel continues its military offensive in the country, the UN migration agency has warned, announcing a new emergency funding appeal.

"The people of Lebanon are bearing the brunt of yet a new war, yet another war," said Mathieu Luciano, chief of mission in Lebanon for the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) on Friday.

While the US-Israel war on Iran continue, Tel Aviv has extended its attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon, despite a 2024 ceasefire.

Luciano told reporters in Geneva that humanitarian organisations are struggling to keep pace with the rapidly expanding crisis as "the needs are escalating much faster than our capacity to respond."

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The IOM, he said, launched a $19 million flash appeal to expand operations over the next three months, focusing on displacement monitoring, shelter, relief distribution, protection services and healthcare.

The agency also raised alarm over air strikes in Beirut that struck areas where displaced civilians had been sheltering along the seafront.

Families who had fled their homes were sleeping in tents or outdoors in the Corniche area when the strikes hit, reportedly killing at least eight people and injuring others, according to the IOM official.

Luciano said the attack underscored the extreme vulnerability of civilians displaced by the conflict.

Israeli attacks in Lebanon since March 2 have killed 687 people, wounded 1,774, and displaced about 822,000.

Health system ' increasingly overstretched'



The escalating violence is also placing severe pressure on Lebanon’s health system, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said.