The Israeli Foreign Ministry said that activists from a Gaza-bound humanitarian aid ship it intercepted have arrived at an airport for deportation.

The ministry said in a statement on early Tuesday that the volunteers from the Madleen, which was carrying vital humanitarian supplies for besieged Gaza, had arrived at Ben Gurion Airport to depart from Israel and return to their home countries.

Some of them are expected to leave within the next few hours, it added. "Those who refuse to sign deportation documents and leave Israel will be brought before a judicial authority, in accordance with Israeli law, to authorise their deportation.”

"Consuls from the passengers’ home countries met them at the airport," the ministry said.

Israeli forces seized the vessel early Monday, diverting it from its mission to deliver critical aid to the besieged enclave.