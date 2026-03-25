Mostafa was at work in northern Tehran when US and Israeli air strikes began pounding the Iranian capital on a Saturday, the start of the working week in the Shia Muslim-majority nation.

Like most Iranians, he was ready for the inevitable military confrontation. But very few had expected daytime strikes; they assumed any attack would come at night.

After a decade at the advertising agency, Mostafa knew the rhythm of crisis.

During last year’s 12-day war, he worked from home to stay safe. This time, he was at his desk when the building began to tremble around him.

"It was shocking," Mostafa tells TRT World, requesting his last name be withheld for security reasons.

As the strikes shook the city, he realised the precedent set by past conflicts no longer applied.

"I don't know if it was a missile or a fighter jet; I heard a whistling sound, and the windows and the building shook violently. A few seconds later, we heard intense explosions nearby."

Employees were immediately sent home.

"I rushed to get home. I messaged my wife, brother, mother, and father to check on them. Very soon, the internet was cut off, and calls and messages were restricted."

Amidst the terror of the US-Israeli strikes, Mostafa was struck by a deeper, more chronic anxiety.

"My biggest worry isn't just the explosions," he says.

"With the internet down and businesses closing, I realised there likely wouldn't be any paychecks when we needed them most."

As of late March 2026, reports indicate that over 3,230 people have been killed in Iran, including 1,167 military personnel and 1,406 civilians, due to ongoing US-Israel attacks.

Prices soar across the board

While some companies rushed to support staff with early payments, six private-sector workers tell TRT World they have heard nothing from their employers about their Esfand (February–March) salaries and have little expectation of payment.

The cost of living in Tehran is surging daily, disproportionately devastating the working class and economically vulnerable populations.

According to data released by the Statistical Center of Iran in February, even before the current conflict, annual point-to-point inflation had hit 68.1 percent.

Monthly inflation hit 9.4 percent, the highest in 3.5 years. Most alarming is the inflation rate for food and beverages, which skyrocketed to 105.5 percent, a figure described by state institutions as "unprecedented".

Meanwhile, wages remain stagnant.

Razieh, a 43-year-old school janitor in eastern Tehran, finds herself caught in this economic crossfire. Without a fixed contract, her monthly income relies entirely on the days she works.

"Even when I was getting paid regularly, it was hard to provide for my 3 children," she says.

Four years ago, her husband endured serious injuries in a factory fire and is now disabled; the family receives only a modest insurance pension.

She is the sole provider for her 13-year-old son and her two daughters, ages eight and six.

Schools have frequently been closed in recent months due to the war, and the Ministry of Education has announced that classes will stay virtual until at least early April.

In the first days of the bombardment, price gouging became rampant.

"A carton of eggs was officially priced around 440,000 Tomans ($2). It used to be cheaper at the fruit and vegetable markets, but on the first day of the war, they were completely empty," Razieh recalled.