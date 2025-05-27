Exactly three years after the bullet of an Israeli sniper ended the life of Shireen Abu Akleh, a renowned Palestinian-American journalist reporting for Al Jazeera during a raid in the city of Jenin, occupied West Bank, a documentary finally answers the question that shook the world: “Who Killed Shireen?” Released in May 2025, this production breaks through years of denial and misinformation.

“Israel is a small country where people like to talk. We were able to leverage our contacts in the military to reach the right individuals,” explained Dion Nissenbaum, one of the journalists leading the investigation, in an interview with TRT Español.

The investigation, co-directed by New York Times journalist Fatima Abdulkarim and multimedia producer Conor Powell, identified Alon Scagio, who was 20 years old at the time, as the Israeli soldier who fired the fatal shot that killed Abu Akleh.

The documentary, sponsored by the independent outlet Zeteo, also reveals that Scagio was killed last year in the same occupied West Bank city.

“We spoke with active Israeli soldiers who knew Alon Scagio, and they confirmed that he was the one who fired the fatal shots,” said Dion. “We arranged interviews with these soldiers outside the framework of the Israeli military, which would normally not allow such discussions for a documentary of this nature.”

The Israeli Army declined to participate in the documentary when asked about Scagio, but according to Dion, “no Israeli official ever attempted to obstruct our coverage.”

Changed versions

The 40-minute documentary recounts how Israeli authorities initially suggested that armed Palestinians were responsible for the journalist’s tragic death. However, a series of investigations concluded that she was shot by a member of the Israeli occupation forces.

Four months after Shireen’s killing, the Israeli military changed its narrative, admitting there was a “high possibility” that she had been “accidentally” struck by an Israeli soldier, whose identity they refused to disclose.

The documentary also highlights how Tel Aviv authorities have systematically blocked investigations into Shireen Abu Akleh’s killing, despite her being a U.S. citizen.

“That constant obstruction has deepened our pain. It’s not just about losing Shireen, but also the anguish of seeing justice continually denied. The uncertainty, delays, and refusal to take responsibility have prevented us from truly beginning to heal, let alone move past the pain and tragedy,” said Lina Abu Akleh, Shireen’s niece, in an interview with TRT Español.

For Fatima Abdulkarim—a friend of Shireen and a journalist who covered her killing and funeral—and for Dion Nissenbaum, the lack of accountability was their main motivation for creating the documentary.

“I was always concerned about the amount of misinformation Israel spread about Shireen’s killing and how, even today, many people still don’t fully understand how she was killed,” Dion noted.

‘Without justice, the cycle continues’

The revelations of “Who Killed Shireen?” come amid alarming statistics showing that, since Israel’s offensive on Gaza began in October 2023, at least 208 Palestinian journalists have been killed by Tel Aviv.

The US-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) now identifies Israel as responsible for over two-thirds of the 124 journalists killed last year.

“The Israeli military has openly spread the message that ‘wearing a blue vest doesn’t turn a terrorist into a journalist,’ which, in practice, signals that wearing a blue bulletproof vest labeled PRESS no longer offers any protection from their troops,” Dion explained.

One of the most disturbing revelations in the documentary is the accusation that Israeli soldiers used Abu Akleh’s image as a target during shooting practice. “That revelation was devastating,” confessed Lina Abu Akleh. “It speaks volumes about the culture within the military and exposes the intentionality behind Shireen’s killing.”

Testimony of injured journalist