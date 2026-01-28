Gold price continued its record rally on Wednesday, exceeding the $5,200 level, ahead of a monetary policy decision by the US Federal Reserve. The dollar fell to a nearly four-year low due to ongoing geopolitical fears.

Spot gold rose about 1.6 percent day-on-day to $5,264.20 an ounce as of 0700GMT, after touching an all-time high of $5,271.45 earlier in the session. Prices gained about 9 percent over the week.

Gold has surged roughly 90.5 percent over the past 12 months and about 17 percent since the start of the year, supported by heightened trade and geopolitical tensions as well as interest rate cuts by major central banks.

Silver also advanced, rising 2.4 percent to $114.8 an ounce. Silver prices have jumped more than 277.6 percent over the past year.

Market participants pointed to the weakening US dollar and geopolitical tensions as the cause of the rally, and US President Donald Trump declined to say that the currency had fallen too much on Tuesday.