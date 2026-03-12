The United States and its Western allies have clashed with Russia and China at the United Nations over Iran's nuclear intentions, as Washington seeks to further justify the war it launched on Iran two weeks ago.

At a meeting of the 15-member UN Security Council, chaired this month by the United States, Russia and China unsuccessfully moved to block a discussion about a committee established to oversee and enforce UN sanctions on Iran.

The attempt was overruled by a vote of 11–2 with two abstentions.

Addressing the council, US envoy to the United Nations Mike Waltz accused Moscow and Beijing of attempting to shield Tehran by obstructing the work of the so-called 1737 Committee.

"All member states of the United Nations should be implementing an arms embargo against Iran, banning the transfer and trade of missile technology, and freezing relevant financial assets," Waltz said.

"The UN provisions to be re-imposed are not arbitrary, but instead narrowly scoped to address the threat posed by Iran's nuclear, missile and conventional arms programmes and Iran's ongoing support for terrorism."

Waltz said Russia and China opposed a functioning sanctions committee "because they want to protect their partner, Iran, and continue to maintain defence cooperation that is now once again prohibited."

He also said the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency had recently reiterated that Iran is the only country without nuclear weapons to have produced and accumulated uranium enriched to 60 percent and had refused to provide the agency access to the stockpile.

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