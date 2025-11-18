James Wakibia has had enough of climate conferences. The Kenyan campaigner watches his country's rivers dry up, its glaciers melt and its crops fail while world leaders gather annually to discuss the same targets, make the same promises, and deliver the same unsatisfying results.

"I find them a waste of time and resources," Wakibia tells TRT Afrika. "We had many targets coming up to around 2030, including an increase in renewable energy and decreased fossil-fuel use. But we don't seem to be going anywhere. Countries are still celebrating fossil fuel discoveries, and renewable energy uptake is still very little."

His words reflect the frustrations of a continent that contributes less than 4% of global emissions but continues to suffer the worst climate disasters: prolonged droughts, destructive floods, and rising sea levels.

As African leaders converged on the ongoing 30th UN Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Brazil's Belem, the sense of exasperation sharpened into a demand for more action rather than just rituals without transformative outcomes.

Familiar story unravels

Nearly a decade since the 2016 Paris Climate Agreement, summit after summit has failed to deliver the resources Africa needs.

Loss and damage costs from climate impacts are projected to soar to between US $290 billion and $440 billion between 2020 and 2030, according to the Kenya-based think tank Power Shift Africa. Still, the continent receives under 10% of adaptation finance and just 3 percent of total climate funding.

The last summit, COP29 in Azerbaijan's Baku, followed the pattern.

Data from the African Development Bank shows that despite calls for a global annual goal of $1.3 trillion by 2030, including $300 billion earmarked for Africa, systemic challenges remained unresolved.

This time, African leaders say they are drawing a firm line. They want affordable climate technologies tailored to local realities, the removal of patent barriers, and support for local manufacturing that can shift Africa from a consumer to a producer.

"The world will not judge us by how many climate conferences we host, but by the real actions we take to save our planet," President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah of Namibia told a COP30 session.

The African Union Commission, the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa and the African Development Bank Group reinforced that urgency in a joint statement.

"For Africa – home to 20% of the world's carbon sinks, responsible for less than 4% of global greenhouse gas emissions, yet receiving under 10% of adaptation finance and only 3% of total climate funding – the consequences are existential," the statement reads.

Call for introspection

Wakibia argues that while conferences aren't making the difference that matters, Africa must also examine its role in the climate equation.

"African countries are always saying we bear the heaviest brunt of climate change. But when you look at it clearly, we are also part-big sponsors of the climate havoc, because we are dependent on countries like China to produce our goods," he tells TRT Afrika.

China is responsible for 27% of global carbon dioxide emissions and a third of the world's greenhouse gases, according to the World Bank.

The statistical portal Worldometer, which tracks carbon emissions, ranks China as the world's largest greenhouse gas emitter, primarily through its power and manufacturing sectors. These sectors reported 12.6 billion tonnes of CO₂ emission on an average in 2022.