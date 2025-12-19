Azerbaijani fuel entered Armenia for the first time since the two long-time rivals fought multiple wars, Yerevan said, hailing it as a historic step in post-conflict settlement.

A train carrying 1,300 tonnes of Azerbaijani-produced gasoline crossed into Armenia via Georgia, Armenian Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan said on Friday.

"This is probably the first trade and economic transaction between Armenia and Azerbaijan not only since peace was established between the two countries, but since their independence as a whole," he wrote on Facebook.

The minister’s statement comes just a day after the Azerbaijani state news agency Azertac reported that the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) is delivering domestically produced petroleum products to Armenia for the first time.



It said 1,220 tonnes of fuel loaded into 22 railway wagons was dispatched from a terminal in Baku, and the fuel was being transported to neighbouring Georgia, through which it will be delivered to Armenia.