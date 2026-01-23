At least 15 US states and Washington, DC, have declared states of emergency as some 150 million people brace for a major winter storm forecast to sweep across much of the continental United States this weekend.

The potentially historic storm has been expected to affect a vast area from the Southwest through to the Northeast, with impacts beginning on Saturday.

Heavy snow was already falling over Northwest Texas and Oklahoma City on Friday morning.

Emergency declarations have so far been issued in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and the nation’s capital.

"Between snow, sleet, ice, freezing rain and bitterly cold temperatures, this storm is expected to cause major disruptions to your daily life, possibly for days. Our message to North Carolina is simple - this is a serious storm. We are taking it seriously and so should you," North Carolina Governor Josh Stein said.

The National Weather Service has warned that heavy snowfall will stretch from Oklahoma in the Midwest through to southern Maine in the Northeast, while "widespread freezing rain and sleet" are expected across much of the South and Southeast.

"The storm will cause significant to locally catastrophic ice accumulations with the potential for long-duration power outages, extensive tree damage, and extremely dangerous or impassable travel conditions," the agency said on social media.

In Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser has warned residents that the capital is facing its largest winter storm in a decade.

Her emergency declaration is set to take effect at noon on Saturday and remain in place through Tuesday.