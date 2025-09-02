The world's leading genocide scholars' association has passed a resolution saying that the legal criteria have been met to establish Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, its president said on Monday.

Eighty-six percent of those who voted among the 500-member International Association of Genocide Scholars backed the resolution, which declares "Israel’s policies and actions in Gaza meet the legal definition of genocide in Article II of the United Nations Convention for the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (1948)".

Since its founding in 1994, the genocide scholars' association has passed nine resolutions recognising historic or ongoing episodes as genocides.

There was no immediate response from the Israeli foreign ministry.

Israel launched its assault on Gaza in October 2023 following an attack on its territory by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas. Israeli authorities say the attack left at least 1,200 dead and about 250 were taken as prisoners.