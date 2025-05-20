WORLD
Africa’s first security summit opens with calls for regional leadership
Rwandan President Kagame told African leaders at the security conference that outsourcing security has failed and local solutions must now take priority.
Kagame calls for alignment of political will and technical skill. / Reuters
May 20, 2025

The first International Security Conference on Africa (ISCA) opened Monday in Rwanda’s capital, Kigali, with President Paul Kagame calling the forum “long overdue” and urging African-led responses to the continent’s security challenges.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Kagame said that Africa’s future “cannot be outsourced” and stressed the importance of the continent taking responsibility for its own peace and stability.

He said African security has long been treated as a “burden to be managed by others,” often without adequate regional input or understanding of local context.

“This approach has failed to deliver both for Africa and for the world,” he said.

Kagame described the forum as a “deliberate effort to change both the narrative and the substance” of Africa’s role in global security discussions.

He urged African states to act as credible and capable partners in addressing security issues, warning that neglecting this responsibility “allows others to step in, leading to a loss of credibility and control.”

Kagame called for stronger regional institutions, including the African Union and its Peace and Security Council, to lead on managing the continent’s shared security priorities.

“The key to overcoming security challenges lies in our ability to produce our own solutions,” he said, adding the conference should align political will with technical expertise and national interests with continental priorities.

