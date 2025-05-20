The first International Security Conference on Africa (ISCA) opened Monday in Rwanda’s capital, Kigali, with President Paul Kagame calling the forum “long overdue” and urging African-led responses to the continent’s security challenges.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Kagame said that Africa’s future “cannot be outsourced” and stressed the importance of the continent taking responsibility for its own peace and stability.

He said African security has long been treated as a “burden to be managed by others,” often without adequate regional input or understanding of local context.

“This approach has failed to deliver both for Africa and for the world,” he said.