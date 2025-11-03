MIDDLE EAST
OIC launches special programme to support Syria's economic development: Turkish president
Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Türkiye continues to support Syrian people in areas ranging from transportation to education, security to trade, and health to social services.
Turkish President Erdogan gives a speech during the opening ceremony of 41st COMCEC Meeting in Istanbul, November 3, 2025. / AA
November 3, 2025

A special programme for supporting Syria was launched under the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC) of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC), President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Monday, adding that support of the Islamic world is extremely important in ensuring the political unity and territorial integrity of the country.

"Through this programme, which will contribute to strengthening human and institutional capacity, we will provide project support to Syria in areas such as training, expert exchange, needs analysis, and feasibility studies," Erdogan said during the 41st COMCEC Ministerial Meeting on Monday in Istanbul.

He said: "For nearly 14 years, our Syrian brothers and sisters have paid a heavy price; nearly one million Syrians lost their lives in attacks by the Baath regime and terrorist organisations.”

"Millions were forced to migrate, including 3.6 million to Türkiye. Throughout this process, we hosted Syrian refugees with a sense of hospitality."

He said Türkiye endeavoured to fulfil its duty of brotherhood and neighbourliness in the best possible way.

"Praise be to Allah, the oppressed Syrians finally achieved victory," he stressed.

He added that the atrocities that turned Syria into a bloodbath for 14 years finally came to an end with the December 8 revolution, and Syria entered a process of recovery under the resolute leadership of Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa.

Erdogan emphasised that Türkiye continues to support the Syrian people in areas ranging from transportation to education, security to trade, health to social services, stating: "The support of our organisation and the Islamic world is extremely important in ensuring the political unity and territorial integrity of the country and the lasting prosperity of our Syrian brothers and sisters.”

"Syria's integration with regional economies will bring tangible benefits to both Syria and our region."

SOURCE:AA
By Tuncay Şahin
