Eight of the nine skiers missing in California after an avalanche have been found dead, and one remains missing in horrific blizzard conditions, police have said.

Rescuers have been desperately searching for the group, which was caught in the slide early Tuesday on Castle Peak in the Tahoe area.

Six other skiers have been found alive, two of whom were taken to the hospital.

"We are still looking for one of the members at this time," Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon has said, cautioning that the mission has now transitioned from a rescue to a recovery operation.

She described the extreme weather as an "understatement," with heavy snow and gale-force winds making visibility near-zero.

The group, comprised of 11 clients and four guides from Blackbird Mountain Guides, had been staying at the Frog Lake huts since Sunday and were "in the process of returning" to the trailhead when the disaster occurred.