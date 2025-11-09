TÜRKİYE
1 min read
High-level Turkish delegation to visit Pakistan amid fragile truce with Afghanistan: Erdogan
Turkish President Erdogan said Ankara is closely monitoring the peace process between Kabul and Islamabad as top officials travel to Pakistan to push for lasting peace with Afghanistan.
High-level Turkish delegation to visit Pakistan amid fragile truce with Afghanistan: Erdogan
Erdogan states that Türkiye and Pakistan are working to strengthen further cooperation in various fields. / AA
November 9, 2025

Türkiye’s foreign and defence ministers and intelligence chief plan to travel to Pakistan this week to discuss its stop-start talks with Afghanistan over a ceasefire in place in South Asia, President Tayyip Erdogan said.

According to an official readout on Sunday of his comments on a return flight from Baku, where he met Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Erdogan said the tripartite visit aims to seal a permanent ceasefire and peace between Islamabad and Kabul as soon as possible.

During his meeting in Baku on Saturday, Erdogan said that Türkiye is “closely following the terrorist attacks in Pakistan and the tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan,” and expressed hope that the talks held under Türkiye’s auspices will yield results towards lasting stability between the two nations.

RECOMMENDED

He further stated that Türkiye and Pakistan are working to strengthen further cooperation in various fields, particularly trade, energy, and the defence industry.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’