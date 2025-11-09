Türkiye’s foreign and defence ministers and intelligence chief plan to travel to Pakistan this week to discuss its stop-start talks with Afghanistan over a ceasefire in place in South Asia, President Tayyip Erdogan said.

According to an official readout on Sunday of his comments on a return flight from Baku, where he met Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Erdogan said the tripartite visit aims to seal a permanent ceasefire and peace between Islamabad and Kabul as soon as possible.

During his meeting in Baku on Saturday, Erdogan said that Türkiye is “closely following the terrorist attacks in Pakistan and the tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan,” and expressed hope that the talks held under Türkiye’s auspices will yield results towards lasting stability between the two nations.