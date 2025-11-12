The Israeli army shelled an area between the towns of Houla and Meiss al-Jabal in southern Lebanon in the latest violation of last year's ceasefire deal.
Israeli artillery hit the Wadi al-Jamal area and Birkat al-Tayri on the western outskirts of Houla, the state news agency NNA reported on Wednesday.
There was no information about casualties.
Tensions have been mounting in southern Lebanon for weeks, with the Israeli army intensifying near-daily air raids inside Lebanese territory on claims of targeting Hezbollah members and infrastructure.
The Israeli army has killed more than 4,000 people and wounded nearly 17,000 in its attacks on Lebanon, which began in October 2023 and turned into a full-scale aggression in September 2024.
Under the November 2024 ceasefire, the Israeli army was supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon this January, but it only partially pulled out and continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.