WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Hamas hands over remains of another Israeli captive
Hamas has already released 20 Israeli captives alive and handed over the remains of 23 out of 28, most of them Israelis, since the ceasefire took effect on October 10.
Hamas hands over remains of another Israeli captive
Hamas has already released 20 Israeli captives alive and handed over the remains of 23 out of 28. / AA Archive
November 7, 2025

The Israeli army has said the Red Cross International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has received the body of an Israeli captive in Gaza under a ceasefire deal.

Earlier, Hamas’ armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said it – along with Palestinian group Islamic Jihad – will transfer the remains at 1900GMT after it was found under the rubble in Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

Hamas has already released 20 Israeli captives alive and handed over the remains of 23 out of 28, most of them Israelis, since the ceasefire took effect on October 10.

Israel, however, claimed that one of the received bodies did not match any of its listed captives.

Israel has tied the start of negotiations for the second phase of the ceasefire to the handover of all the hostage remains. Hamas says the process requires time due to the massive destruction in Gaza.

RECOMMENDED

Phase one of the ceasefire deal includes the release of Israeli captives in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Israel has killed close to 69,000 people, mostly women and children, and wounded over 170,600 others in attacks in Gaza since October 2023.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye slams Israel over Gaza aid blockade, calls situation 'unacceptable'

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians