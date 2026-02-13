The USS Gerald R. Ford and its escort ships, currently in the Caribbean, will be redeployed to the Middle East and are unlikely to return home until late April or early May, according to the New York Times.

Four US officials, speaking to the newspaper on condition of anonymity, said the ship’s crew was notified of the decision on Thursday.

The Ford strike group will join the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Gulf to support US President Donald Trump’s intensified pressure on Iran.

Trump had previously called for a second carrier in the region, though the ship was not specified.

The US president warned last month that a massive “armada” was heading towards Iran, urging Tehran to reach an agreement or "the next attack will be far worse."

‘We have to make a deal’

Trump said the fleet approaching Iran, led by the US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, is larger than the one previously sent to Venezuela and described it as “ready, willing and able to rapidly fulfil its mission, with speed and violence, if necessary.”