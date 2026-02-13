WORLD
Another US aircraft carrier moves to Middle East amid Iran nuclear talks: report
USS Gerald R. Ford will join USS Abraham Lincoln as Washington intensifies its stance towards Iran.
US naval forces are increasing their presence in the Gulf. [File photo] / Reuters
18 hours ago

The USS Gerald R. Ford and its escort ships, currently in the Caribbean, will be redeployed to the Middle East and are unlikely to return home until late April or early May, according to the New York Times.

Four US officials, speaking to the newspaper on condition of anonymity, said the ship’s crew was notified of the decision on Thursday.

The Ford strike group will join the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Gulf to support US President Donald Trump’s intensified pressure on Iran.

Trump had previously called for a second carrier in the region, though the ship was not specified.

The US president warned last month that a massive “armada” was heading towards Iran, urging Tehran to reach an agreement or "the next attack will be far worse."

‘We have to make a deal’

Trump said the fleet approaching Iran, led by the US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, is larger than the one previously sent to Venezuela and described it as “ready, willing and able to rapidly fulfil its mission, with speed and violence, if necessary.”

President Trump also on Thursday stressed that the US has to make a deal with Iran and suggested an agreement could be struck over the next month.

"We have to make a deal, otherwise it's going to be very traumatic, very traumatic," Trump told reporters.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday said he hoped that Trump was creating the conditions to reach a deal with Iran that would avoid military offensive.

The USS Gerald R. Ford left Norfolk, Virginia, on June 24 for a deployment that was originally planned as a European tour, but it was rerouted to the Caribbean to support Trump’s campaign of pressure on Venezuela.

The Ford’s aircraft was involved in the January 3 operation in Venezuela that resulted in President Nicolas Maduro’s abduction.

Originally scheduled to return in early March, the strike group’s deployment has now been extended.

The latest delay will put Ford’s planned dry dock period in Virginia, set for major repairs and upgrades, at risk, according to the report.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
