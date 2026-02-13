The co-founder of Palestine Action won a legal challenge in the UK over the group's ban as a "terrorist organisation."

Huda Ammori had challenged the ban at a trial in the High Court in London, where judges ruled on Friday that the group’s proscription under terrorism legislation was unlawful.

"The High Court ruled the Palestine Action ban is unlawful as it is disproportionate to free speech and the Home Secretary breached her own policy," Ammori said on X.

"The court ordered the ban be quashed. Details of lifting the ban will be decided and completed at a later date."

Overall, the court said in a summary published on its website, the proscription of the group was "disproportionate" and "the nature and scale of its activities falling within the definition of terrorism had not yet reached the level, scale and persistence to warrant proscription."