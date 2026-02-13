WORLD
Palestine Action wins UK legal challenge over 'terrorist organisation' ban
Nearly 3,000 people, some aged in their 80s, have been arrested and hundreds charged for showing support for Palestine Action at demonstrations since July
Supporters gather outside the High Court in London after judges rule the ban on Palestine Action unlawful, February 13, 2026. / Reuters
14 hours ago

The co-founder of Palestine Action won a legal challenge in the UK over the group's ban as a "terrorist organisation."

Huda Ammori had challenged the ban at a trial in the High Court in London, where judges ruled on Friday that the group’s proscription under terrorism legislation was unlawful.

"The High Court ruled the Palestine Action ban is unlawful as it is disproportionate to free speech and the Home Secretary breached her own policy," Ammori said on X.

"The court ordered the ban be quashed. Details of lifting the ban will be decided and completed at a later date."

Overall, the court said in a summary published on its website, the proscription of the group was "disproportionate" and "the nature and scale of its activities falling within the definition of terrorism had not yet reached the level, scale and persistence to warrant proscription."

Palestine Action was banned in July 2025 under the Terrorism Act after members of the group entered a Royal Air Force base and spray-painted two aircraft, causing £7 million ($9.44 million) in damage, according to police.

Hundreds of pro-Palestine activists have since been arrested across the UK.

