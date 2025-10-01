WAR ON GAZA
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
At the opening of parliament’s legislative year, Turkish President vows unwavering support for Gaza and condemns Israel’s war.
Turkish President Erdogan addresses the opening of parliament’s new legislative year in Ankara, vowing steadfast support for Gaza and peace efforts. / AA
October 1, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared that “Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction,” urging an immediate end to Israel’s war on the enclave.

Speaking at the opening of parliament’s new legislative year on Wednesday, he condemned what he described as Israel’s genocide in Gaza, stressing that Türkiye would continue to stand firmly with the Palestinian people.

Erdogan said the world had witnessed how “the most modern weapons” were used against Gaza’s population, but praised the “brave sons of Gaza” for their resistance.

He highlighted Türkiye’s diplomatic and humanitarian efforts, insisting Palestinians themselves were the “closest witnesses” to Ankara’s role. “Our firm stance will make Türkiye a moral beacon of its time, emblazoned in history in gold,” he added.

Reaffirming Türkiye’s long-standing position, Erdogan vowed to fight for a sovereign Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital on the 1967 borders.

He said lasting peace in Gaza was first the duty of the Islamic world, then the responsibility of the global community, and expressed hope that “beautiful days of peace, tranquillity and security will prevail, from the river to the sea.”

