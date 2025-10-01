Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared that “Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction,” urging an immediate end to Israel’s war on the enclave.

Speaking at the opening of parliament’s new legislative year on Wednesday, he condemned what he described as Israel’s genocide in Gaza, stressing that Türkiye would continue to stand firmly with the Palestinian people.

Erdogan said the world had witnessed how “the most modern weapons” were used against Gaza’s population, but praised the “brave sons of Gaza” for their resistance.