Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
The defendant was "one of the most important spies for Israel in Iran," the judiciary's news outlet Mizan says.
Executions of Iranians convicted of spying for Israel have significantly increased this year. / AP
September 29, 2025

Iran has executed a man named Bahman Choobiasl, accused of spying for Israel, the judiciary's news outlet Mizan has said, saying the defendant was "one of the most important spies for Israel in Iran".

Choobiasl worked on “sensitive telecommunications projects“ and reported about the “paths of importing electronic devices,” Mizan said on Monday.

"The main goal of Mossad in attracting the defendant's cooperation was to obtain the database of governmental institutions and create a breach in Iranian data centres, along with which it also pursued other secondary goals, including investigating the route of importing electronic equipment," Mizan said.

The Supreme Court had rejected the defendant's appeal and confirmed the death sentence on charges of "corruption on earth," it added.

RelatedTRT World - Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad

Increasing executions

Entangled in a decades-long shadow war with Israel, Iran has executed many individuals it accuses of having links with Israel's Mossad intelligence service and facilitating its operations in the country.

The Iran-Israel conflict escalated into a direct war in June when Israel struck various targets inside Iran, including through attacks that relied on Mossad commandos being deployed deep inside the country.

Executions of Iranians convicted of spying for Israel have significantly increased this year, with at least 10 death sentences carried out in recent months.

RelatedTRT World - Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel and another over Daesh link

