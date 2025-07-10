The European Union's diplomatic service presented 10 options for political action against Israel after it found "indications" last month that Israel breached human rights obligations under a pact governing its ties with the bloc.

In a document prepared for EU member countries and seen by Reuters, the options included major steps such as suspending the EU-Israel Association Agreement - which includes trade relations - and more minor actions such as suspending technical projects.

Prior to last month's report, EU members had voiced increasing concern about Israel's treatment of Palestinians in its brutal war in Gaza, and expressed alarm about restrictions on aid entering the enclave.

Most of the measures presented on Thursday would require the approval of all the EU's 27 member countries or a majority of them. Diplomats say it is unclear whether there is a willingness among enough member states for any of the options to be taken forward.

EU frustration

EU foreign ministers are expected to discuss the options at a meeting in Brussels on Tuesday.

So far, there has been no sign that many EU countries would favour the more severe measures outlined in the options paper.

But last month's report and the follow-up paper reflect a desire to at least signal widespread EU frustration with the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Thursday that Israel had agreed to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza, including increasing trucks for aid and opening crossing points and certain aid routes.