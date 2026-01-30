Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa marked the first anniversary of his time in office, pledging to build the country’s future through justice, stability and comprehensive development.

In a message on X on Friday, al Sharaa said a year has passed since he assumed the responsibilities of leading the country, recalling the sacrifices and patience shown by Syrians across the country.

“A year has passed since I assumed the trust of the presidency of the Syrian Arab Republic,” he said. “I recall the sacrifices of Syrians and their endurance in all fields, and I ask God to help me live up to this trust.”

Al Sharaa said Syria’s future would be shaped collectively, grounded in firm justice, lasting stability and inclusive development.