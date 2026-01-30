WORLD
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
President Ahmed al Sharaa praises Syrians' sacrifices, says the country's future will be built on justice, stability and comprehensive development.
Sharaa recalls the sacrifices and patience shown by Syrians across the country. / AP
January 30, 2026

Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa marked the first anniversary of his time in office, pledging to build the country’s future through justice, stability and comprehensive development.

In a message on X on Friday, al Sharaa said a year has passed since he assumed the responsibilities of leading the country, recalling the sacrifices and patience shown by Syrians across the country.

“A year has passed since I assumed the trust of the presidency of the Syrian Arab Republic,” he said. “I recall the sacrifices of Syrians and their endurance in all fields, and I ask God to help me live up to this trust.”

Al Sharaa said Syria’s future would be shaped collectively, grounded in firm justice, lasting stability and inclusive development.

“We shape the future together, with steadfast justice, lasting stability, and comprehensive development that restores Syria's status and fulfils the ambitions of its people,” he added.

On January 29 2025, the Military Operations Command announced that al Sharaa assumed the duties of president of Syria for a transitional period following the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024.

From dissolving the former regime’s power structures to restoring control over territory and energy resources, al Sharaa’s first year has been marked by decisive political moves, ambitious economic reforms and intensive diplomatic engagement, as Syria entered what officials describe as a “new era” focused on unity, reconstruction and stability.

