US President Donald Trump has said that Washington carried out a "large scale strike" against Venezuela, and that President Nicolas Maduro and his wife have been "captured and flown out of the country."
"The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country," Trump said on his Truth Social platform on Saturday.
Trump said the military raid was conducted “in conjunction with US law enforcement."
He said additional details would be released later, and a news conference would be held at 11 am at his Mar-a-Lago residence in the US state of Florida.
Separately, in a brief phone interview with the New York Times (NYT), Trump hailed the success of the strike.
"A lot of good planning and lot of great, great troops and great people," Trump was quoted as saying by the NYT.
"It was a brilliant operation, actually," he added.
Asked if he had sought congressional authority for the operation or what is next for Venezuela, Trump said he would address those matters during the news conference.
‘Maduro is in US custody’
US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said Maduro will "finally face justice for his crimes."
"A new dawn for Venezuela! The tyrant is gone. He will now—finally—face justice for his crimes," he said on the US social media company X.
The US attacks came after months of tension as the US accused Maduro of being involved in drug trafficking.
The US Army's Delta Force, an elite special forces unit, carried out the operation to capture Maduro, CBS News reported, citing officials.
US Senator Mike Lee said Secretary of State Marco Rubio informed him that Maduro has been arrested to stand trial on criminal charges in the US.
Lee said Rubio "anticipates no further action in Venezuela now that Maduro is in U.S. custody"
Republican Senator Mike Lee of Utah said that Secretary of State Rubio had told him he "anticipates no further action in Venezuela now that Maduro is in US custody."
Meanwhile, Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said they are "unaware" of the whereabouts of Maduro, demanding from Trump "proof of life of President Maduro."