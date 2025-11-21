MIDDLE EAST
Israeli military escalates incursion into Syria's Quneitra, setting up checkpoint
Israeli forces moved into the village of Saida al Hanout, establishing a checkpoint that separates it from the nearby Maghatra farm, local media says.
Israel has carried out over 1,000 air strikes on Syria and more than 400 cross-border raids into the southern provinces. / Reuters
November 21, 2025

The Israeli army has pushed into southern Syria’s Quneitra province, marking the second such violation in two days.

Syria’s state-run Alikhbaria TV reported on Friday that Israeli forces advanced around the village of Saida al Hanout in rural Quneitra and set up a checkpoint separating the village from the nearby Maghatra farm, without providing further details.

Syrian news agency Sana also said that three Israeli military vehicles had advanced west of Saida al Hanout and erected a checkpoint between the village and the farm.

Israeli incursions in Quneitra have recently intensified, with locals complaining of advances into their farmland, as well as the destruction of hundreds of acres of forests, arrests of residents, and the establishment of military checkpoints.

The Israeli army has carried out over 1,000 air strikes on Syria and more than 400 cross-border raids into the southern provinces since December 2024, according to government data.

After the fall of Bashar al Assad’s regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarised buffer zone, a move that violated the 1974 Disengagement Agreement with Syria.

SOURCE:AA
