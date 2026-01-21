US forces have apprehended a sanctioned oil tanker in the Caribbean Sea as part of efforts to counter illicit activity across the Western Hemisphere, the United States Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) has said.

"This morning, U.S. military forces, in support of the Department of Homeland Security, apprehended Motor Vessel Sagitta without incident," SOUTHCOM said on Tuesday in a statement posted on X, sharing unclassified footage of the operation.

The command said the tanker was operating in defiance of US President Donald Trump’s established quarantine of sanctioned vessels in the region.

The measure is aimed at enforcing US sanctions and ensuring that only legally coordinated oil shipments leave Venezuela, according to the statement.