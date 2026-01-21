AMERICAS
1 min read
US forces seize sanctioned tanker operating near Venezuela
SOUTHCOM says Motor Vessel Sagitta was apprehended without incident.
US forces seize sanctioned tanker operating near Venezuela
US says tanker violated quarantine on sanctioned vessels. [File] / AP
January 21, 2026

US forces have apprehended a sanctioned oil tanker in the Caribbean Sea as part of efforts to counter illicit activity across the Western Hemisphere, the United States Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) has said.

"This morning, U.S. military forces, in support of the Department of Homeland Security, apprehended Motor Vessel Sagitta without incident," SOUTHCOM said on Tuesday in a statement posted on X, sharing unclassified footage of the operation.

The command said the tanker was operating in defiance of US President Donald Trump’s established quarantine of sanctioned vessels in the region.

The measure is aimed at enforcing US sanctions and ensuring that only legally coordinated oil shipments leave Venezuela, according to the statement.

RECOMMENDED

"As the joint force operates in the Western Hemisphere, we reaffirm that the security of the American people is paramount, demonstrating our commitment to safety and stability," SOUTHCOM said.

The US military has intensified operations in the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific Ocean since September, citing efforts to combat illicit activity, including narcotics trafficking.

No injuries or resistance were reported during the operation.

RelatedTRT World - Venezuela's Rodriguez appoints US-educated banker to lead country's investment agency
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Fidan's 'Iraq remarks' distorted by some outlets: Türkiye
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk
Türkiye, Greece sign wide-ranging bilateral agreements
AI driving New Year consumer demand in China
US reopens El Paso airspace after FAA-Pentagon dispute
Four policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: officials
Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
France probes third infant death linked to cereulide-contaminated formula
Ex-UK Met firearms officer charged with rape, violent abuse
Two children killed in RSF drone strike on mosque in Sudan's Kordofon
Iran marks revolution anniversary under looming US threat
Council of Europe lifts former chief’s immunity over Epstein files