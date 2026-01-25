WORLD
2 min read
Syrian forces release 126 children held in YPG-run prison in Raqqa
Syrian authorities freed dozens of underage detainees from a Raqqa prison, calling their detention a violation of basic human values.
Syrian forces release 126 children held in YPG-run prison in Raqqa
Syrian army described the transfer process as part of a broader implementation plan. / Reuters
January 25, 2026

Syrian security forces in the northeastern Raqqa province released 126 inmates from a prison which had been run by the terrorist group YPG, all of them under the age of 18, Alikhbaria Syria TV said on Saturday.

Quoting an unnamed security source, the channel said: “Internal security released 126 prisoners from Al Aqtan prison in Raqqa, all of them under 18.”

Information Minister Hamza al Mustafa said on the US social media company X that footage posted by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) showed the detainees’ release.

“These children are not merely detainees; they are sons and daughters whose childhoods were stolen. They should have been in schools and playgrounds, not behind prison walls. Every face among them carries a story of fear, separation, and lost innocence,” he added.

Al Mustafa stressed that “there is no slogan, justification, or security reason that can explain the presence of a child in a prison cell,” saying that their plight wounds the conscience of humanity.

RECOMMENDED

On X, presidential spokesman Ahmed Muaffaq Zaidan called the detention a “full-fledged scandal carried out by gangs outside the bounds of time and place.”

On Friday, the Justice Ministry announced that it had officially taken over Al Aqtan prison after YPG terrorists withdrew from it as part of extending state authority and restoring institutions to operate under the law.

The Interior Ministry also began reviewing the detainees’ files.

On Friday, the Syrian Army announced that its units had begun transferring YPG elements from Al Aqtan prison and its surroundings in Raqqa to the city of Ayn al Arab, east of Aleppo, saying this represents the first phase of implementing the January 18 agreement, paving the way for the government to take over the facility.

RelatedTRT World - Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk
Türkiye, Greece sign wide-ranging bilateral agreements
AI driving New Year consumer demand in China
US reopens El Paso airspace after FAA-Pentagon dispute
Four policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: officials
Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
France probes third infant death linked to cereulide-contaminated formula
Ex-UK Met firearms officer charged with rape, violent abuse
Two children killed in RSF drone strike on mosque in Sudan's Kordofon
Iran marks revolution anniversary under looming US threat
Kazakhstan to hold referendum on new 'progressive' constitution on March 15
Seoul reports new 'highly pathogenic' bird flu case in duck farm, season tally rises to 43