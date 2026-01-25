Syrian security forces in the northeastern Raqqa province released 126 inmates from a prison which had been run by the terrorist group YPG, all of them under the age of 18, Alikhbaria Syria TV said on Saturday.

Quoting an unnamed security source, the channel said: “Internal security released 126 prisoners from Al Aqtan prison in Raqqa, all of them under 18.”

Information Minister Hamza al Mustafa said on the US social media company X that footage posted by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) showed the detainees’ release.

“These children are not merely detainees; they are sons and daughters whose childhoods were stolen. They should have been in schools and playgrounds, not behind prison walls. Every face among them carries a story of fear, separation, and lost innocence,” he added.

Al Mustafa stressed that “there is no slogan, justification, or security reason that can explain the presence of a child in a prison cell,” saying that their plight wounds the conscience of humanity.